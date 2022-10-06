Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPLG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 463,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

