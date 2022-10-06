Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 16,974 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 105,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grifols by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 317,581 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 39,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

