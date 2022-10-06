Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HESAY. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

HESAY opened at $128.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

