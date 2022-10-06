HeroesTD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723.00 (HTD)

HeroesTD (HTD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. HeroesTD has a market cap of $84,313.26 and $723.00 worth of HeroesTD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroesTD token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroesTD has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeroesTD Token Profile

HeroesTD’s genesis date was November 28th, 2021. HeroesTD’s total supply is 468,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,212,455 tokens. The official message board for HeroesTD is medium.com/@heroestd. HeroesTD’s official Twitter account is @heroes_td. HeroesTD’s official website is www.heroestd.io.

Buying and Selling HeroesTD

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroesTD (HTD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroesTD has a current supply of 468,000,000 with 35,212,454.602 in circulation. The last known price of HeroesTD is 0.00242592 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,532.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.heroestd.io/.”

