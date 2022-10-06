Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,148 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.43% of Hess Midstream worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 11,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

