Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51. 18,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 319,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $734.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 25.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

