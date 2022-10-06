Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HGLB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,171. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

