hiPunks (HIPUNKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.82 Million

hiPunks (HIPUNKS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. hiPunks has a market capitalization of $374,350.92 and approximately $3.82 million worth of hiPunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hiPunks token can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, hiPunks has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

hiPunks Token Profile

hiPunks’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. hiPunks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for hiPunks is fracton.cool.

hiPunks Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiPunks (HIPUNKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiPunks has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiPunks is 0.07297179 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,790,752.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fracton.cool.”

