HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.48. Approximately 255,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 412,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

