Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 706 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.00. 67,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.03. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

