Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,227,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,095 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 465,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,680. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

