Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $392.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.68.

HD opened at $289.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.52 and its 200-day moving average is $296.51. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

