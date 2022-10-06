Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.83. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 221,297 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0122 per share. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.