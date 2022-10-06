H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$16.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HR.UN opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

