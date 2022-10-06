HSBC Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $653.75.

easyJet Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.28 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

