Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HUBG opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

