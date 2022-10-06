Hulk Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (HULK)

Hulk Inu (HULK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hulk Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hulk Inu has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Hulk Inu has a total market cap of $455,027.06 and approximately $10,313.00 worth of Hulk Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hulk Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hulk Inu Profile

Hulk Inu launched on July 7th, 2022. Hulk Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. Hulk Inu’s official Twitter account is @hulkinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hulk Inu’s official website is hulk-inu.com.

Hulk Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hulk Inu (HULK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hulk Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hulk Inu is 0.00000005 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,688.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://hulk-inu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hulk Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hulk Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hulk Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hulk Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hulk Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.