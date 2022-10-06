Hydranet Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges (HDX)

Hydranet (HDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Hydranet has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $19,160.00 worth of Hydranet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydranet has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydranet token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Hydranet Profile

Hydranet was first traded on March 12th, 2022. Hydranet’s total supply is 154,679,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,879,925 tokens. Hydranet’s official website is hydranet.ai. Hydranet’s official message board is discord.gg/revnwzgzqn. The Reddit community for Hydranet is https://reddit.com/r/hydranet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydranet’s official Twitter account is @thehydranet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydranet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydranet (HDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Hydranet has a current supply of 154,679,560 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hydranet is 0.02506809 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,071.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydranet.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydranet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydranet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydranet using one of the exchanges listed above.

