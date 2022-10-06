Idavoll DAO (IDV) 1-Day Volume Hits $95,925.00

Idavoll DAO (IDV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Idavoll DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $95,925.00 worth of Idavoll DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll DAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About Idavoll DAO

Idavoll DAO was first traded on October 19th, 2020. Idavoll DAO’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,886,640 tokens. Idavoll DAO’s official Twitter account is @idavolldao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idavoll DAO is www.idavoll.network. Idavoll DAO’s official message board is idavolldao.medium.com.

Idavoll DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll DAO (IDV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idavoll DAO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 903,886,640.0550209 in circulation. The last known price of Idavoll DAO is 0.00206413 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,859.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.idavoll.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

