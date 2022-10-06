IDM Token (IDM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

IDM Token (IDM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, IDM Token has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One IDM Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IDM Token has a total market capitalization of $167,793.58 and approximately $17,033.00 worth of IDM Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDM Token Profile

IDM Token’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. IDM Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 tokens. The official website for IDM Token is idmcoop.com/en. IDM Token’s official message board is idmcoopsocial.medium.com/crypto-made-in-indonesia-wants-to-launch-it-can-finance-cooperatives-43b60d12b515. IDM Token’s official Twitter account is @idmtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDM Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDM Token (IDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. IDM Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IDM Token is 0.00027402 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $940.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idmcoop.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDM Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDM Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDM Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

