Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 3,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

