II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

II-VI Price Performance

II-VI has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

