ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.26. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 3,973 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

