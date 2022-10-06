Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.74

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 31048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

