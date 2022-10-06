ImpactXP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,843.00 (IMPACTXP)

ImpactXP (IMPACTXP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ImpactXP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImpactXP has a market cap of $80,188.00 and approximately $38,843.00 worth of ImpactXP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImpactXP has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

ImpactXP Profile

ImpactXP’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. ImpactXP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. ImpactXP’s official Twitter account is @impactxptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImpactXP is impactxp.io.

ImpactXP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ImpactXP (IMPACTXP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ImpactXP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ImpactXP is 0 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $154.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impactxp.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpactXP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpactXP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImpactXP using one of the exchanges listed above.

