Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.27. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 120,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,825,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,025. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

