Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.61. 49,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.