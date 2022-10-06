Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 233,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,990,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

