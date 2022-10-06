Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.