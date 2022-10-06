Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.25 ($8.47).

INF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Informa Stock Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 541.80 ($6.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,546.67. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($7.59).

Informa Cuts Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

