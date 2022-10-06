Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.24

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

