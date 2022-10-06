Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $446.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

