Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alset EHome International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alset EHome International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

