Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alset EHome International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alset EHome International Company Profile
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
