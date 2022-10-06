Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases 146 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.76 per share, with a total value of $12,520.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,033.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,380. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

