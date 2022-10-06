Insider Buying: Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZGet Rating) insider Josephine Sukkar purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.05 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$109,800.00 ($76,783.22).

Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.