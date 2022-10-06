Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £2,376.64 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).
ITV Trading Down 5.0 %
LON ITV opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.71) on Thursday. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 532.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.
ITV Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
