Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($49,782.50).

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 410 ($4.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of £239.05 million and a P/E ratio of 683.33. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 394 ($4.76) and a one year high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 481.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 537.80.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

