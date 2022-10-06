Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases 7,410 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 80,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,971.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, W Whitney George acquired 5,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,224.00.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

FUND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

