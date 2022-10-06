Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $97.89. 48,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.