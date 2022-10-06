Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,260. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

