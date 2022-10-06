Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 541 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 541 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $16,246.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,786.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 219,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 56,341 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

