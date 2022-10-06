Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.21

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of LON IHC opened at GBX 74.85 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.24. The firm has a market cap of £51.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,480.00. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61.
