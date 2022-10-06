Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Shares of ITGR opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Integer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
