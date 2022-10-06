InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:IHG opened at $51.50 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

