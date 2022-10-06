Interlay (INTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,991.00

Interlay (INTR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Interlay has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Interlay has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $108,991.00 worth of Interlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interlay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Interlay

Interlay launched on March 10th, 2022. Interlay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,198,076 tokens. Interlay’s official Twitter account is @interlayhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Interlay’s official website is interlay.io. The Reddit community for Interlay is https://reddit.com/r/interlay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interlay’s official message board is medium.com/interlay.

Buying and Selling Interlay

According to CryptoCompare, “Interlay (INTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polkadot platform. Interlay has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Interlay is 0.03527144 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $177,809.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://interlay.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interlay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interlay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interlay using one of the exchanges listed above.

