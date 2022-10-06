International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 7.6%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 62,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 132,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the second quarter worth $35,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

