Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
Intuit stock opened at $413.58 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.56.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
