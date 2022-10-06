Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.13

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.13 and traded as low as $91.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 678,176 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth $3,989,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.