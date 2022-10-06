Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:VMO opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
