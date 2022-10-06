Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.