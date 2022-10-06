Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Cut by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 123,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

